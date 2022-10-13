In the case of The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT), what’s next?

The closing price of The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) was 29.07 for the day, down -1.62% from the previous closing price of $29.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1061030 shares were traded. NYT reached its highest trading level at $29.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NYT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on November 09, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. sold 10,000 shares for $42.78 per share. The transaction valued at 427,780 led to the insider holds 110,162 shares of the business.

Brayton Diane sold 9,999 shares of NYT for $414,353 on Feb 18. The EVP, GC & SECRETARY now owns 35,339 shares after completing the transaction at $41.44 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $43.00 each. As a result, the insider received 430,000 and left with 72,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYT has reached a high of $56.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.56.

Shares Statistics:

NYT traded an average of 1.43M shares per day over the past three months and 1.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NYT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 7.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, NYT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.63. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for NYT, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.