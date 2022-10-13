In What Direction Will Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) was 253.67 for the day, down -0.16% from the previous closing price of $254.07. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1588275 shares were traded. BIIB reached its highest trading level at $256.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $250.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIIB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $224 to $340.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $207 to $270.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of BIIB for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Biogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIIB has reached a high of $288.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $187.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 219.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 214.00.

Shares Statistics:

BIIB traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 2.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BIIB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.56, compared to 2.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.86 and a low estimate of $3.57, while EPS last year was $4.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.53, with high estimates of $4.27 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.45 and $15.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.45. EPS for the following year is $15.77, with 26 analysts recommending between $20.81 and $12.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.56B to a low estimate of $2.4B. As of the current estimate, Biogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.78B, an estimated decrease of -11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.41B, a decrease of -11.90% less than the figure of $-11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIIB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.98B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.09B and the low estimate is $8.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.