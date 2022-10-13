In What Direction Will Dynatrace Inc.’s (NYSE:DT) Stock Goes From Here?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2997464 shares were traded. DT reached its highest trading level at $34.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $38.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Pace Stephen J. sold 26,303 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,052,120 led to the insider holds 137,378 shares of the business.

Pace Stephen J. sold 25,000 shares of DT for $962,585 on Sep 06. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 139,963 shares after completing the transaction at $38.50 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Burns Kevin C, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 4,569 shares for $42.42 each. As a result, the insider received 193,815 and left with 127,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dynatrace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 241.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DT has reached a high of $80.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DT traded about 2.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DT traded about 2.18M shares per day. A total of 286.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.35M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 9.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $929.45M, up 25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.