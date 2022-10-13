In What Direction Will Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:LICY) Stock Goes From Here?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) closed the day trading at 5.31 up 0.38% from the previous closing price of $5.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1443615 shares were traded. LICY reached its highest trading level at $5.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LICY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On November 23, 2021, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LICY traded about 1.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LICY traded about 1.59M shares per day. A total of 174.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.66M. Insiders hold about 22.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.30% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-2.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.31 and $-0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.47. EPS for the following year is $-0.31, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.59.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $11.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.16M to a low estimate of $5.3M. As of the current estimate, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.71M, an estimated increase of 550.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.25M, an increase of 224.50% less than the figure of $550.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.82M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LICY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.38M, up 436.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $299.3M and the low estimate is $81.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 367.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.