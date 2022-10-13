In What Direction Will The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) was 55.14 for the day, up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $54.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18365956 shares were traded. KO reached its highest trading level at $56.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 85.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 11, 2022, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $59 from $66 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $63.

DZ Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $69.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Braun Henrique sold 11,318 shares for $64.35 per share. The transaction valued at 728,268 led to the insider holds 22,828 shares of the business.

LOVELESS KATHY sold 2,512 shares of KO for $160,768 on Jul 29. The Vice President & Controller now owns 1,370 shares after completing the transaction at $64.00 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Quincey James, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 32,000 shares for $64.09 each. As a result, the insider received 2,051,011 and left with 351,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KO has reached a high of $67.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.79.

Shares Statistics:

KO traded an average of 12.86M shares per day over the past three months and 15.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.30B. Insiders hold about 0.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 30.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.65, KO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.14. The current Payout Ratio is 57.80% for KO, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.09B to a low estimate of $10.14B. As of the current estimate, The Coca-Cola Company’s year-ago sales were $9.75B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.93B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.59B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.66B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.14B and the low estimate is $42.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.