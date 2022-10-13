In What Direction Will The Procter & Gamble Company’s (NYSE:PG) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) was 124.43 for the day, up 0.16% from the previous closing price of $124.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6819301 shares were traded. PG reached its highest trading level at $125.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 08, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $175.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $181 to $165.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 10,397 shares for $146.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,517,962 led to the insider holds 4,353 shares of the business.

Davis Jennifer L. sold 27,809 shares of PG for $4,114,342 on Aug 23. The CEO – Health Care now owns 32,895 shares after completing the transaction at $147.95 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Coombe Gary A, who serves as the CEO – Grooming of the company, sold 12,930 shares for $149.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,929,285 and left with 29,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PG has reached a high of $165.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.87.

Shares Statistics:

PG traded an average of 6.58M shares per day over the past three months and 6.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.40B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.38B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 17.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.16, PG has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.65. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68. The current Payout Ratio is 58.70% for PG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.87 and $5.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.83. EPS for the following year is $6.12, with 24 analysts recommending between $6.57 and $5.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.07B to a low estimate of $18.82B. As of the current estimate, The Procter & Gamble Company’s year-ago sales were $18.95B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.66B, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.99B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.12B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.33B and the low estimate is $78.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.