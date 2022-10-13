Invest in Azenta Inc. (AZTA) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $38.60 in the most recent trading day, Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) closed at 40.24, up 4.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072391 shares were traded. AZTA reached its highest trading level at $40.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AZTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McManus Matthew bought 8,625 shares for $58.15 per share. The transaction valued at 501,544 led to the insider holds 29,467 shares of the business.

Robertson Lindon G bought 4,350 shares of AZTA for $250,647 on Aug 19. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,571 shares after completing the transaction at $57.62 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Crowley Kimberly, who serves as the SVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 132 shares for $78.02 each. As a result, the insider received 10,299 and left with 5,133 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZTA has reached a high of $124.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 709.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 830.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.84M. Shares short for AZTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 5.44, compared to 2.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AZTA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.40 this year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $582.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $558.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $570.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -52.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $677.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $696M and the low estimate is $652M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.