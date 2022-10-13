Invest in Doximity Inc. (DOCS) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $29.33 in the most recent trading day, Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) closed at 26.87, down -8.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4386923 shares were traded. DOCS reached its highest trading level at $29.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOCS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $35.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Tangney Jeffrey bought 2,950 shares for $34.50 per share. The transaction valued at 101,775 led to the insider holds 252,950 shares of the business.

Jorgensen Paul W. bought 15,000 shares of DOCS for $482,864 on May 20. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 197,676 shares after completing the transaction at $32.19 per share. On May 02, another insider, Wampler Kira Scherer, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,200 shares for $39.88 each. As a result, the insider received 87,727 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Doximity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has reached a high of $80.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 192.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.83M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.3M with a Short Ratio of 8.94, compared to 12.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.46% and a Short% of Float of 19.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $89.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $90.24M to a low estimate of $88.95M. As of the current estimate, Doximity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.61M, an estimated increase of 40.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $457.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $445.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $455.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $343.55M, up 32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $614M and the low estimate is $567.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.