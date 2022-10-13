Invest in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) closed at 10.53 in the last session, up 15.71% from day before closing price of $9.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040299 shares were traded. LOCO reached its highest trading level at $10.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LOCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 when Lozano Miguel sold 25,238 shares for $12.87 per share. The transaction valued at 324,813 led to the insider holds 70,290 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, El’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOCO has reached a high of $16.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LOCO traded on average about 128.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 147.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.64M. Insiders hold about 31.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LOCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 799.19k with a Short Ratio of 7.11, compared to 989.48k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $124.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $126M to a low estimate of $121.3M. As of the current estimate, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.98M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $120.31M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.92M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $464M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $470.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $454.36M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $496.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $519.84M and the low estimate is $487.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.