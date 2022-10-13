Invest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) closed at 1.28 in the last session, up 1.98% from day before closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1692582 shares were traded. KTTA reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KTTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 51.20 and its Current Ratio is at 51.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when Shahinian Eric bought 6,710 shares for $1.16 per share. The transaction valued at 7,757 led to the insider holds 1,788,415 shares of the business.

Shahinian Eric bought 57,647 shares of KTTA for $68,542 on Sep 28. The Member of 10% owner group now owns 1,781,705 shares after completing the transaction at $1.19 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Shahinian Eric, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group of the company, bought 21,748 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,632 and bolstered with 1,724,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1222.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTTA has reached a high of $8.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2216, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1876.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KTTA traded on average about 491.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 196.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.97M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KTTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 145.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.61, compared to 210.38k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15k, up 16,566.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5M and the low estimate is $5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.