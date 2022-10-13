Investing in Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Fox Corporation’s stock clocked out at 30.49, down -0.59% from its previous closing price of $30.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2520175 shares were traded. FOXA reached its highest trading level at $30.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FOXA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $38.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Outperform to Peer Perform on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when MURDOCH LACHLAN K bought 126,773 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,627,214 led to the insider holds 815,335 shares of the business.

MURDOCH LACHLAN K sold 126,773 shares of FOXA for $4,627,214 on Aug 15. The Executive Chair, CEO now owns 152 shares after completing the transaction at $36.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOXA has reached a high of $44.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FOXA traded 2.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 557.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.46M. Shares short for FOXA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.38, compared to 11.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, FOXA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.94 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $3.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.1B to a low estimate of $2.99B. As of the current estimate, Fox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.89B, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOXA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.91B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.41B and the low estimate is $14.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.