Investing in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Mondelez International Inc.’s stock clocked out at 56.83, up 0.98% from its previous closing price of $56.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8276734 shares were traded. MDLZ reached its highest trading level at $57.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MDLZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $71.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.UBS initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2022, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Hargrove Robin S. sold 30,500 shares for $65.86 per share. The transaction valued at 2,008,730 led to the insider holds 32,024 shares of the business.

Brusadelli Maurizio sold 26,500 shares of MDLZ for $1,724,885 on Feb 25. The EVP and President AMEA now owns 169,655 shares after completing the transaction at $65.09 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Gruber Vinzenz P., who serves as the EVP and President, Europe of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $63.30 each. As a result, the insider received 949,500 and left with 107,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mondelez’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDLZ has reached a high of $69.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MDLZ traded 6.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MDLZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 16.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.23, MDLZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.01 and $2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.91. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $3.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $7.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.74B to a low estimate of $6.58B. As of the current estimate, Mondelez International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.18B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.96B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.04B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.72B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.49B and the low estimate is $30.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.