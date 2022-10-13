Is this a Prime Time To acquire Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) stock

The price of Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) closed at 6.00 in the last session, up 0.33% from day before closing price of $5.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1138316 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PGRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10.50 from $11 previously.

On September 08, 2021, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paramount’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 600.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 66.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE has reached a high of $11.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PGRE traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 222.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 191.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PGRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.38, compared to 6.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PGRE is 0.31, which was 0.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $-0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $804.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $722.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $747.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $726.79M, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $757.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $818.58M and the low estimate is $729.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.