It’s a good day to be an FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) shareholder

In the latest session, FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) closed at 1.50 down -7.72% from its previous closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180185 shares were traded. FPAY reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FlexShopper Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on April 10, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Dvorkin Howard bought 10,000 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 10,100 led to the insider holds 3,862,956 shares of the business.

Dvorkin Howard bought 15,000 shares of FPAY for $16,050 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 3,852,956 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Dvorkin Howard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,200 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,422 and bolstered with 3,837,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FlexShopper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FPAY has reached a high of $3.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0442, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5719.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FPAY has traded an average of 331.04K shares per day and 200.77k over the past ten days. A total of 21.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.53M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FPAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 156.22k with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 183.04k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $32.8M to a low estimate of $30.54M. As of the current estimate, FlexShopper Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.69M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.75M, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FPAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.43M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $161.26M and the low estimate is $160M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.