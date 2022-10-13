It’s an appealing income play to consider Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

The price of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) closed at 22.37 in the last session, down -0.89% from day before closing price of $22.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1118213 shares were traded. CUZ reached its highest trading level at $22.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CUZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On April 22, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $41.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on April 22, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cousins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUZ has reached a high of $42.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CUZ traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 151.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.66M. Shares short for CUZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 5.20, compared to 5.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CUZ is 1.28, which was 1.21 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.19. The current Payout Ratio is 66.10% for CUZ, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $770M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $741.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $757.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $739.06M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $800.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $826M and the low estimate is $753.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.