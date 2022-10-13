It’s an appealing income play to consider Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

The price of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) closed at 75.22 in the last session, up 2.05% from day before closing price of $73.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3935642 shares were traded. ZM reached its highest trading level at $76.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $90 from $130 previously.

On October 07, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $295 to $85.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $83.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, with a $83 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 08 when Sankarlingam Velchamy sold 2,374 shares for $71.59 per share. The transaction valued at 169,955 led to the insider holds 15,869 shares of the business.

Bawa Aparna sold 2,404 shares of ZM for $262,384 on Aug 12. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 70,531 shares after completing the transaction at $109.14 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Bawa Aparna, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 404 shares for $111.17 each. As a result, the insider received 44,913 and left with 72,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zoom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $291.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZM traded on average about 4.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 298.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.06M. Insiders hold about 12.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 10.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.02 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.45B and the low estimate is $4.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.