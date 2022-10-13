It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) stock

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) closed the day trading at 0.61 down -5.17% from the previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0331 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1298604 shares were traded. SHPW reached its highest trading level at $0.7423 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5735.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHPW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On October 26, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On October 25, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Index Ventures V (Jersey), L.P sold 955 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 2,337 led to the insider holds 38,461 shares of the business.

Index Ventures V (Jersey), L.P sold 45,746 shares of SHPW for $111,931 on Apr 14. The 10% Owner now owns 4,748,187 shares after completing the transaction at $2.45 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Index Ventures V (Jersey), L.P, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 10,718 shares for $2.33 each. As a result, the insider received 24,988 and left with 38,832 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHPW has reached a high of $12.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8027, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8695.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHPW traded about 219.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHPW traded about 115.82k shares per day. A total of 53.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.64M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHPW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 205.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.53, compared to 263.39k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.35 and $-0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.3 and $-0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.62M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.4M and the low estimate is $43.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.