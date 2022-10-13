KNBE (KnowBe4 Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, KnowBe4 Inc.’s stock clocked out at 24.33, up 12.69% from its previous closing price of $21.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26031151 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KNBE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On May 26, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when KLAUSMEYER KEVIN sold 7,260 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 167,010 led to the insider holds 11,812 shares of the business.

KLAUSMEYER KEVIN sold 11,616 shares of KNBE for $246,748 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 11,812 shares after completing the transaction at $21.24 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Venkataraman Shrikrishna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 86,156 shares for $22.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,896,750 and left with 377,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KnowBe4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 579.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 93.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNBE has reached a high of $29.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KNBE traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.30M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KNBE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 1.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $331.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $332.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $246.3M, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $415.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.9M and the low estimate is $392.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.