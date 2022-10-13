Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) closed the day trading at 47.41 down -1.50% from the previous closing price of $48.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1140225 shares were traded. LSCC reached its highest trading level at $48.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LSCC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 24, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Jensen Mark Edwin sold 9,000 shares for $50.01 per share. The transaction valued at 450,134 led to the insider holds 97,841 shares of the business.

O’Rourke Glenn sold 4,790 shares of LSCC for $248,666 on Sep 15. The SVP, Mfg Ops now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $51.91 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Douglass Stephen, who serves as the SVP, R&D of the company, sold 2,512 shares for $51.40 each. As a result, the insider received 129,115 and left with 124,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lattice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has reached a high of $85.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LSCC traded about 1.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LSCC traded about 1.47M shares per day. A total of 137.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.91M. Shares short for LSCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 5.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $158.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.6M to a low estimate of $157.53M. As of the current estimate, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $120.25M, an estimated increase of 31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.42M, an increase of 25.90% less than the figure of $31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $637.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $631.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $634.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $515.33M, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $719.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $747M and the low estimate is $704M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.