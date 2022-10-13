MMP (Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s stock clocked out at 48.09, up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $47.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1266498 shares were traded. MMP reached its highest trading level at $48.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $59 from $55 previously.

On May 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $56.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Korner Lisa J sold 11,669 shares for $49.00 per share. The transaction valued at 571,781 led to the insider holds 81,119 shares of the business.

Little Melanie A sold 5,077 shares of MMP for $250,297 on Mar 02. The Senior Vice President now owns 32,240 shares after completing the transaction at $49.30 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Little Melanie A, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 4,776 shares for $44.25 each. As a result, the insider received 211,360 and left with 29,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magellan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMP has reached a high of $53.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MMP traded 824.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 904.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 211.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MMP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.39M with a Short Ratio of 10.40, compared to 7.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.11, MMP has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.52. The current Payout Ratio is 88.60% for MMP, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 14, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.49 and $4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.28. EPS for the following year is $4.69, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.51 and $4.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47B and the low estimate is $2.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.