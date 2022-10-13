Noble Corporation (NE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) was 30.00 for the day, up 3.38% from the previous closing price of $29.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1318413 shares were traded. NE reached its highest trading level at $30.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 314,113 shares for $28.91 per share. The transaction valued at 9,081,007 led to the insider holds 15,638,016 shares of the business.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 458,478 shares of NE for $13,758,925 on Oct 07. The 10% Owner now owns 15,952,129 shares after completing the transaction at $30.01 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 80,414 shares for $28.33 each. As a result, the insider received 2,278,129 and left with 17,523,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Noble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NE has reached a high of $38.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.06.

Shares Statistics:

NE traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 1.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.00, compared to 4.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.46% and a Short% of Float of 12.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.81M, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.