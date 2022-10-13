Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) closed at 8.87 in the last session, down -0.67% from day before closing price of $8.93. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010620 shares were traded. ORAN reached its highest trading level at $8.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Orange’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORAN has reached a high of $12.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORAN traded on average about 896.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.66B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.30B. Insiders hold about 17.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ORAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 264.63k with a Short Ratio of 1.39, compared to 311.12k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ORAN is 0.76, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.88.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.19B, down -10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.24B and the low estimate is $44.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.