STAG (STAG Industrial Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, STAG Industrial Inc.’s stock clocked out at 27.80, up 1.57% from its previous closing price of $27.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1517714 shares were traded. STAG reached its highest trading level at $28.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STAG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 405.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $48 from $49 previously.

On December 21, 2020, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $33.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on September 23, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Butcher Benjamin S sold 15,000 shares for $41.98 per share. The transaction valued at 629,654 led to the insider holds 22,088 shares of the business.

Butcher Benjamin S sold 10,000 shares of STAG for $396,576 on Mar 07. The Chairman and CEO now owns 37,088 shares after completing the transaction at $39.66 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Butcher Benjamin S, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $40.03 each. As a result, the insider received 600,411 and left with 47,088 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, STAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAG has reached a high of $48.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STAG traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 179.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.93M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for STAG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 3.53, compared to 4.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.44, STAG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.70.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $166.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.5M to a low estimate of $158M. As of the current estimate, STAG Industrial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $140.28M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.61M, an increase of 15.60% less than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $666.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $631M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $559.43M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $717.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $746.34M and the low estimate is $648M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.