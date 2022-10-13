The name Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) closed at 3.27 up 9.73% from its previous closing price of $2.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1253465 shares were traded. AUTL reached its highest trading level at $3.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 14, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $6 previously.

On January 29, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 490.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUTL has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9814, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4267.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUTL has traded an average of 134.56K shares per day and 193.36k over the past ten days. A total of 90.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.29M. Insiders hold about 16.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AUTL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 8.03, compared to 1.7M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.45 and a low estimate of $-0.56, while EPS last year was $-0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.51, with high estimates of $-0.44 and low estimates of $-0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.39 and $-2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.95. EPS for the following year is $-1.9, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.92 and $-2.33.