The name Paramount Global (PARA) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) closed at 18.54 up 1.64% from its previous closing price of $18.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6760623 shares were traded. PARA reached its highest trading level at $18.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paramount Global’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on October 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $19 from $40 previously.

On August 05, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares for $32.37 per share. The transaction valued at 20,935,233 led to the insider holds 32,012,190 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paramount’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has reached a high of $39.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PARA has traded an average of 9.98M shares per day and 9.35M over the past ten days. A total of 649.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PARA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 53.12M with a Short Ratio of 6.57, compared to 53.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.18% and a Short% of Float of 9.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 26 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.52B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8B to a low estimate of $7.15B. As of the current estimate, Paramount Global’s year-ago sales were $6.56B, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.25B, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.91B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.59B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.4B and the low estimate is $31.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.