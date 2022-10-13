There are many powerful catalysts in the market: B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) can be one of them

The closing price of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) was 15.61 for the day, up 0.97% from the previous closing price of $15.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1012417 shares were traded. BGS reached its highest trading level at $15.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on June 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $23 from $25 previously.

On November 05, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when POE ALFRED sold 13,875 shares for $20.66 per share. The transaction valued at 286,658 led to the insider holds 34,007 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, B&G’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 26.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGS has reached a high of $34.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.38.

Shares Statistics:

BGS traded an average of 938.35K shares per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.14M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BGS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.09M with a Short Ratio of 11.50, compared to 11.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.87% and a Short% of Float of 23.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.90, BGS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.45.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $496M to a low estimate of $476.3M. As of the current estimate, B&G Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $464.38M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $531.6M, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $540.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $523M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.