There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Unilever PLC (UL) can be one of them

The closing price of Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) was 43.52 for the day, up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $43.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2751417 shares were traded. UL reached its highest trading level at $43.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.16.

Our analysis of UL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

As of this moment, Unilever’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.64.

Over the past 52 weeks, UL has reached a high of $54.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.06.

UL traded an average of 2.68M shares per day over the past three months and 3.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.52B. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.19, compared to 6.42M on Jun 14, 2022.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.65, UL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30.

