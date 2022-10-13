There is a good chance CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $3.56 in the most recent trading day, CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) closed at 3.36, down -5.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1019698 shares were traded. CAMP reached its highest trading level at $3.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAMP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on August 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

On December 22, 2021, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $10.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 24, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when GARDNER JEFFERY R bought 2,000 shares for $3.95 per share. The transaction valued at 7,898 led to the insider holds 485,971 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 50,000 shares of CAMP for $197,705 on Oct 10. The Director now owns 2,884,970 shares after completing the transaction at $3.95 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $4.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 404,430 and bolstered with 2,834,970 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAMP has reached a high of $10.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0226, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8091.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 674.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 719.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.32M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAMP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 2.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $-0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $285.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $295.84M, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $307.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $320.09M and the low estimate is $291.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.