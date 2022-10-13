There Is Still Room For AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) was 55.07 for the day, down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $55.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6162941 shares were traded. AZN reached its highest trading level at $55.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AZN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZN has reached a high of $71.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.61.

Shares Statistics:

AZN traded an average of 6.61M shares per day over the past three months and 7.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.99B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AZN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.67M with a Short Ratio of 0.97, compared to 14.76M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.80, AZN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.65 and $3.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.4. EPS for the following year is $5.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.6 and $3.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.56B to a low estimate of $10.38B. As of the current estimate, AstraZeneca PLC’s year-ago sales were $8.22B, an estimated increase of 27.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.44B, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $27.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.97B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.42B, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.23B and the low estimate is $44.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.