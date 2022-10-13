There Is Still Room For Bunge Limited (BG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) was 87.60 for the day, up 1.62% from the previous closing price of $86.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1871648 shares were traded. BG reached its highest trading level at $88.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $127.

On July 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $106.

On July 06, 2022, Monness Crespi & Hardt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated its Buy rating on July 06, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Simmons Jerry Matthews JR sold 44,666 shares for $114.98 per share. The transaction valued at 5,135,487 led to the insider holds 33,654 shares of the business.

Dimopoulos Christos sold 16,000 shares of BG for $1,731,846 on Mar 12. The Co-President, Agribusiness now owns 42,950 shares after completing the transaction at $108.24 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, FRIBOURG PAUL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 90,000 shares for $109.56 each. As a result, the insider received 9,859,989 and left with 1,051,204 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bunge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BG has reached a high of $128.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.26.

Shares Statistics:

BG traded an average of 1.25M shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.89M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 2.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, BG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $3.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.38B, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.93B and the low estimate is $55.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.