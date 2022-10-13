There Is Still Room For National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) closed the day trading at 0.51 up 6.18% from the previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0299 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1238658 shares were traded. NCMI reached its highest trading level at $0.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4905.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NCMI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 12, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $0.50 from $1 previously.

On June 21, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $1.50.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on November 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Ng Ronnie Y. sold 2,846 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 2,134 led to the insider holds 4,561 shares of the business.

Standard General L.P. sold 4,516,890 shares of NCMI for $4,065,201 on Sep 07. The 10% Owner now owns 12,932,382 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Lesinski Thomas F., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 31,536 shares for $1.78 each. As a result, the insider received 56,134 and left with 315,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCMI has reached a high of $3.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1292, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8487.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NCMI traded about 969.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NCMI traded about 939.43k shares per day. A total of 81.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.54M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCMI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 4.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.18%.

Dividends & Splits

NCMI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.26 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 53.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.28.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.19 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $66M to a low estimate of $63M. As of the current estimate, National CineMedia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14M, an estimated increase of 364.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.32M, an increase of 68.10% less than the figure of $364.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $291.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $275.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.6M, up 145.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395.8M and the low estimate is $341.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.