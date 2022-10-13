There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY).

As of close of business last night, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s stock clocked out at 69.28, down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $69.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6681397 shares were traded. BMY reached its highest trading level at $70.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BMY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Berenberg Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $82 to $76.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Caforio Giovanni sold 25,000 shares for $69.71 per share. The transaction valued at 1,742,750 led to the insider holds 476,104 shares of the business.

Caforio Giovanni sold 50,000 shares of BMY for $3,592,000 on Sep 15. The Board Chair and CEO now owns 501,104 shares after completing the transaction at $71.84 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Powell Ann, who serves as the EVP, Chief Human Resources of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $70.75 each. As a result, the insider received 1,768,750 and left with 50,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bristol-Myers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMY has reached a high of $80.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BMY traded 9.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.13B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BMY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 34.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.88, BMY has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 67.90% for BMY, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1000000:951777 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.65 and $7.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.51. EPS for the following year is $8.02, with 21 analysts recommending between $8.61 and $7.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $11.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.63B to a low estimate of $10.81B. As of the current estimate, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s year-ago sales were $11.58B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.44B, a decrease of -4.60% less than the figure of $-3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.18B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.38B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.67B and the low estimate is $46.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.