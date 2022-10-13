There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: The Clorox Company (CLX).

As of close of business last night, The Clorox Company’s stock clocked out at 129.12, up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $128.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010688 shares were traded. CLX reached its highest trading level at $130.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $160.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on February 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $159 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when MACKAY A D DAVID sold 1,000 shares for $140.63 per share. The transaction valued at 140,630 led to the insider holds 600 shares of the business.

Reynolds Eric H sold 585 shares of CLX for $90,576 on May 09. The EVP – Chief Operating Officer now owns 17,289 shares after completing the transaction at $154.83 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Barral Diego J, who serves as the SVP – GM, International of the company, sold 240 shares for $170.00 each. As a result, the insider received 40,800 and left with 8,742 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLX has reached a high of $186.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLX traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.45M with a Short Ratio of 6.77, compared to 7.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.06% and a Short% of Float of 6.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.44, CLX has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 123.60% for CLX, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.3 and $3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $5.26, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, The Clorox Company’s year-ago sales were $1.8B, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.46B and the low estimate is $7.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.