There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding C3.ai Inc. (AI)

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) closed the day trading at 11.93 down -0.58% from the previous closing price of $12.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1088622 shares were traded. AI reached its highest trading level at $12.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Parkkinen Juho sold 291 shares for $12.29 per share. The transaction valued at 3,576 led to the insider holds 357,493 shares of the business.

WARD JR STEPHEN M sold 12,500 shares of AI for $161,250 on Sep 27. The Director now owns 546,495 shares after completing the transaction at $12.90 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Parkkinen Juho, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 265 shares for $13.08 each. As a result, the insider received 3,466 and left with 357,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $53.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AI traded about 1.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AI traded about 1.58M shares per day. A total of 106.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.89M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.16, compared to 15.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.27% and a Short% of Float of 17.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.76. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-0.78.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $66.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67M to a low estimate of $65.31M. As of the current estimate, C3.ai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.16M, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $311.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.76M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $428.8M and the low estimate is $377.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.