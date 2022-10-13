This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Coursera Inc. (COUR)

As of close of business last night, Coursera Inc.’s stock clocked out at 11.73, up 1.91% from its previous closing price of $11.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1390064 shares were traded. COUR reached its highest trading level at $12.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COUR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when Furniturewala Mustafa S. sold 22,956 shares for $11.25 per share. The transaction valued at 258,149 led to the insider holds 373,218 shares of the business.

Ng Andrew Y. sold 40,000 shares of COUR for $469,496 on Oct 04. The Director now owns 7,300,398 shares after completing the transaction at $11.74 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Ng Andrew Y., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $12.12 each. As a result, the insider received 484,612 and left with 7,350,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has reached a high of $37.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COUR traded 867.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 754k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.01M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for COUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 6.19, compared to 4.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.36 and $-0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.44. EPS for the following year is $-0.36, with 15 analysts recommending between $-0.16 and $-0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $548.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $509.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $524.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $415.29M, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $643.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $712.73M and the low estimate is $603.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.