This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Enviva Inc. (EVA)

In the latest session, Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) closed at 51.23 down -13.13% from its previous closing price of $58.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $-7.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7335976 shares were traded. EVA reached its highest trading level at $57.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enviva Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 19, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $78 to $76.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 200,000 shares for $50.69 per share. The transaction valued at 10,137,897 led to the insider holds 5,412,296 shares of the business.

Kravtsova Yana sold 476 shares of EVA for $28,684 on Oct 03. The EVP, Int. Mkt Dev. & Pub. Aff. now owns 90,503 shares after completing the transaction at $60.26 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Kravtsova Yana, who serves as the EVP,Int.Mkt Dev.,& Pub. Aff. of the company, sold 476 shares for $69.11 each. As a result, the insider received 32,896 and left with 90,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVA has reached a high of $91.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVA has traded an average of 344.13K shares per day and 457.04k over the past ten days. A total of 66.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.06M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 10.74, compared to 2.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 9.42%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EVA is 3.62, from 3.11 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.03.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $-0.23, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $-0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.