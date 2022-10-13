This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)

As of close of business last night, ESSA Pharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.84, up 22.67% from its previous closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1516934 shares were traded. EPIX reached its highest trading level at $1.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4650.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EPIX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 43.40 and its Current Ratio is at 43.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 04, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On January 11, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $17.

On November 02, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on November 02, 2020, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 300,000 shares for $3.16 per share. The transaction valued at 946,740 led to the insider holds 5,879,583 shares of the business.

BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 241,665 shares of EPIX for $756,798 on Jul 15. The 10% Owner now owns 5,579,583 shares after completing the transaction at $3.13 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, BIOTECH GROWTH N V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 347,204 shares for $2.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 969,428 and bolstered with 5,337,918 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPIX has reached a high of $14.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3902, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7055.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EPIX traded 257.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 95.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.25M. Shares short for EPIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 331.41k with a Short Ratio of 1.38, compared to 2.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.29, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.3, with high estimates of $-0.25 and low estimates of $-0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.94 and $-1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.02. EPS for the following year is $-1.18, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.71 and $-1.78.