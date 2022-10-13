This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

In the latest session, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) closed at 147.63 down -0.74% from its previous closing price of $148.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2367089 shares were traded. ZS reached its highest trading level at $149.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zscaler Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $220.

On October 06, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $235.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $268.MoffettNathanson initiated its Hold rating on September 22, 2022, with a $268 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Rajic Dali sold 20,000 shares for $168.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,360,000 led to the insider holds 270,599 shares of the business.

Schlossman Robert sold 8,045 shares of ZS for $1,351,337 on Sep 16. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 135,381 shares after completing the transaction at $167.97 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Sinha Amit, who serves as the President of the company, sold 18,974 shares for $167.97 each. As a result, the insider received 3,187,108 and left with 319,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $376.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 167.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 197.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZS has traded an average of 2.34M shares per day and 2.25M over the past ten days. A total of 142.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.11M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 6.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 29 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $305.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $306.88M to a low estimate of $304.18M. As of the current estimate, Zscaler Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.07M, an estimated increase of 55.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $673.1M, up 60.30% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.