Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL)

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) closed the day trading at 37.98 down -1.76% from the previous closing price of $38.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12683958 shares were traded. MRVL reached its highest trading level at $38.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRVL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $66 to $64.

On September 13, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $62.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on September 13, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when YOUSEFI NARIMAN sold 10,000 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 450,000 led to the insider holds 274,144 shares of the business.

GAYNOR MITCHELL sold 5,000 shares of MRVL for $238,750 on Sep 15. The EVP, CALO now owns 108,429 shares after completing the transaction at $47.75 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, STRACHAN MICHAEL G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,781 shares for $46.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 314,096 and bolstered with 36,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $93.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRVL traded about 10.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRVL traded about 12.95M shares per day. A total of 850.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 847.61M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 15.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

MRVL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 29 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46B, up 38.70% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.87B and the low estimate is $6.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.