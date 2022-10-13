Update from Accuray Incorporated (ARAY): A steady trajectory

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) closed the day trading at 2.01 down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1217948 shares were traded. ARAY reached its highest trading level at $2.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARAY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

On December 22, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Chew Jesse sold 8,995 shares for $2.10 per share. The transaction valued at 18,879 led to the insider holds 259,046 shares of the business.

Spine Patrick sold 5,843 shares of ARAY for $12,263 on Oct 03. The SVP, Chief Admin Officer now owns 219,251 shares after completing the transaction at $2.10 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Winter Suzanne C, who serves as the President of the company, sold 17,060 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider received 35,806 and left with 769,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARAY has reached a high of $5.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3214, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8349.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARAY traded about 508.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARAY traded about 391.96k shares per day. A total of 93.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.17M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 9.59, compared to 8.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.06 and $-0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $-0.07.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $105.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.9M to a low estimate of $101.5M. As of the current estimate, Accuray Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $110.94M, an estimated decrease of -5.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $421.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $425.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.29M, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $451.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.5M and the low estimate is $450M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.