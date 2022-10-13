Update from National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN): A steady trajectory

The closing price of National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) was 38.96 for the day, down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $39.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074643 shares were traded. NNN reached its highest trading level at $39.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NNN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $46.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on January 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when HABICHT KEVIN B sold 10,520 shares for $48.06 per share. The transaction valued at 505,591 led to the insider holds 203,717 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNN has reached a high of $48.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.26.

Shares Statistics:

NNN traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 177.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.59M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NNN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 4.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.07, NNN has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.60.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.91 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $776.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $738.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $762.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $726.41M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $797.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $824.55M and the low estimate is $756.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.