Uxin Limited (UXIN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) closed the day trading at 0.45 down -26.47% from the previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1612 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4061784 shares were traded. UXIN reached its highest trading level at $0.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UXIN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 12, 2019, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UXIN has reached a high of $2.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6498, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8146.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UXIN traded about 1.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UXIN traded about 613.08k shares per day. A total of 396.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.45M. Insiders hold about 5.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UXIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.67M with a Short Ratio of 5.06, compared to 4.9M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.