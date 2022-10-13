VICI (VICI Properties Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) closed at 30.59 in the last session, down -0.42% from day before closing price of $30.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3671564 shares were traded. VICI reached its highest trading level at $30.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VICI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on August 24, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Rumbolz Michael D bought 1,725 shares for $26.89 per share. The transaction valued at 46,385 led to the insider holds 1,725 shares of the business.

Rumbolz Michael D bought 2,000 shares of VICI for $53,760 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 60,286 shares after completing the transaction at $26.88 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Wasserman Gabriel, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 88 shares for $29.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,569 and bolstered with 13,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VICI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VICI has reached a high of $35.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VICI traded on average about 6.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 963.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 959.25M. Shares short for VICI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 53.05M with a Short Ratio of 6.53, compared to 42.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VICI is 1.56, which was 1.29 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.13 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $686.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $748.6M to a low estimate of $648.57M. As of the current estimate, VICI Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $375.7M, an estimated increase of 82.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $693.73M, an increase of 81.10% less than the figure of $82.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $760M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $654.06M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VICI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 60.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.