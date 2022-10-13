What shareholders can do to beat the market with Blackstone Inc. (BX) stock

In the latest session, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) closed at 85.54 up 2.52% from its previous closing price of $83.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3771977 shares were traded. BX reached its highest trading level at $86.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Blackstone Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $120.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $127 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 31,500 shares for $32.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,025,983 led to the insider holds 826,556 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 4,744 shares of BX for $154,334 on Oct 10. The 10% Owner now owns 858,056 shares after completing the transaction at $32.53 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, GSO Altus Holdings LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,000,000 shares for $11.01 each. As a result, the insider received 77,070,000 and left with 21,825,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BX has reached a high of $149.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BX has traded an average of 3.94M shares per day and 4.1M over the past ten days. A total of 707.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 696.15M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.61M with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 15.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BX is 5.83, from 2.69 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.69.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $4.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.21. EPS for the following year is $5.82, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.8 and $4.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.43B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $2.32B. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.18B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.01B, a decrease of -32.60% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.76B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.53B and the low estimate is $11.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.