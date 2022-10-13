What shareholders can do to beat the market with NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) stock

As of close of business last night, NovaGold Resources Inc.’s stock clocked out at 4.63, up 2.43% from its previous closing price of $4.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1164188 shares were traded. NG reached its highest trading level at $4.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 45.40 and its Current Ratio is at 45.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 19, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.B. Riley FBR Inc. initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2017, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Lang Gregory A. sold 54,280 shares for $8.15 per share. The transaction valued at 442,382 led to the insider holds 3,852 shares of the business.

Lang Gregory A. sold 51,104 shares of NG for $391,968 on Mar 11. The President and CEO now owns 1,613 shares after completing the transaction at $7.67 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Walsh Anthony P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,406 shares for $7.10 each. As a result, the insider received 159,083 and left with 37,977 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9251.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NG traded 1.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 333.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.09, compared to 9.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.13. EPS for the following year is $-0.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.13.