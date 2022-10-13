Which analyst expects Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 6.55, down -2.96% from its previous closing price of $6.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1712838 shares were traded. ASTL reached its highest trading level at $6.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASTL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Algoma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTL has reached a high of $13.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASTL traded 2.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.19M. Insiders hold about 10.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 2.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.63 and $3.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.59 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81B, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.