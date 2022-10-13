Which analyst expects Entegris Inc. (ENTG) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) closed at 76.20 down -1.97% from its previous closing price of $77.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1185076 shares were traded. ENTG reached its highest trading level at $77.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Entegris Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 166.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $108.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $158.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when O’Neill James Anthony sold 3,297 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 379,155 led to the insider holds 15,131 shares of the business.

GRAVES GREGORY B sold 12,142 shares of ENTG for $1,616,092 on Mar 31. The EVP & CFO now owns 20,980 shares after completing the transaction at $133.10 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Edlund Todd James, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 24,289 shares for $137.32 each. As a result, the insider received 3,335,408 and left with 175,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entegris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENTG has reached a high of $158.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENTG has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 1.86M over the past ten days. A total of 148.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.86M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ENTG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 7.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ENTG is 0.40, from 0.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.60% for ENTG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $3.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $666.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $674.8M to a low estimate of $630.1M. As of the current estimate, Entegris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $571.35M, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $811.17M, an increase of 39.00% over than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $644.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $2.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.