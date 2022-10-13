Which analyst expects ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) closed at 369.13 down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $371.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1835794 shares were traded. NOW reached its highest trading level at $376.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $365.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ServiceNow Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $553.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $510.Guggenheim initiated its Neutral rating on August 12, 2022, with a $510 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 6,600 shares for $385.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,544,047 led to the insider holds 31,800 shares of the business.

ELMER RUSSELL S sold 2,666 shares of NOW for $1,127,185 on Sep 19. The General Counsel now owns 6,627 shares after completing the transaction at $422.80 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, LUDDY FREDERIC B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,600 shares for $423.90 each. As a result, the insider received 2,797,732 and left with 32,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 407.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $707.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $366.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 441.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 495.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOW has traded an average of 1.72M shares per day and 1.78M over the past ten days. A total of 202.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 4.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.45 and $7.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $9.2, with 31 analysts recommending between $10.05 and $8.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.9B, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.49B and the low estimate is $8.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.