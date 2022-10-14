A correction may be in store for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) shares?

As of close of business last night, Welltower Inc.’s stock clocked out at 59.17, up 2.18% from its previous closing price of $57.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2574722 shares were traded. WELL reached its highest trading level at $59.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WELL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 76.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $84.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Welltower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 110.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WELL has reached a high of $99.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WELL traded 2.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 463.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 462.99M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.17% stake in the company. Shares short for WELL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.07M with a Short Ratio of 5.80, compared to 11.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.44, WELL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.48. The current Payout Ratio is 275.50% for WELL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 03, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.92B and the low estimate is $5.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.