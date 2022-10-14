A glimpse at ArcelorMittal S.A.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) closed at 21.52 up 3.86% from its previous closing price of $20.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3145931 shares were traded. MT reached its highest trading level at $21.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ArcelorMittal S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MT now has a Market Capitalization of 17.67B and an Enterprise Value of 22.00B. As of this moment, ArcelorMittal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MT is 1.91, which has changed by -35.51% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -20.00% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MT has reached a high of $37.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MT has traded an average of 2.86M shares per day and 3.18M over the past ten days. A total of 924.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 662.16M. Insiders hold about 44.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MT as of Sep 14, 2022 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 3.21M on Aug 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MT is 0.38, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.30% for MT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $4.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.32 and $10.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.78. EPS for the following year is $5.34, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.77 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $18.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $18.36B to a low estimate of $18.36B. As of the current estimate, ArcelorMittal S.A.’s year-ago sales were $20.23B, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.55B, a decrease of -30.10% less than the figure of $-9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.55B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.57B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.74B and the low estimate is $60.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.